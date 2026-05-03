Adhir Chowdhury credited central forces for fearless voting in Bengal elections but slammed TMC for blocking opposition in past polls. TMC's Kunal Ghosh accused BJP of trying to manipulate the vote counting system ahead of the May 4 results.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that the people voted without fear in the assembly elections because of the presence and pro-activeness of the central forces but noted that it does not mean that he supports the way Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was carried out.

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He said while Trinamool Congress can move the court on any issue, "police and TMC goons" had in the past worked together to block the path of opposition members to participate in elections. "Anyone can go to the Supreme Court, but it does not behove the ruling party TMC in Bengal to talk about religion from their mouths. In Bengal, from panchayat elections to municipal elections and others, people are not even allowed to file nominations. The police and TMC goons work together to block the paths for opposition members to participate in elections," he alleged.

He was asked about TMC moving court over EC's counting supervisor move. "This time, I saw that ordinary people were able to vote in the presence of central forces during the elections, they were able to participate in the elections without fear. That does not mean that I support the BJP or the Election Commission... SIR is a different issue, but people voted without fear in the elections because of the presence and proactiveness of the central forces," Chaudhary said.

TMC Accuses BJP of Manipulation

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of trying to "manipulate the counting system". "BJP knows that it is going to lose badly. That is why they are trying to manipulate the counting till the very last moment. They are trying their best to manipulate the counting system. They know they are going to be defeated very, very badly, and Mamata Banerjee is going to have a huge victory on Monday (May 4). So they are trying to create irregularities and bias till the very last moment," he stated.

Votes will be counted in West Bengal on May 4. (ANI)