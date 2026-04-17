The first phase of the census in Ayodhya, a house survey, will take place from May 20 to June 22, said DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde. Individual counting will occur early next year. The national Census 2027 will be India's 16th, featuring two phases.

Ayodhya Census Process

Ayodhya District Magistrate (DM) Nikhil Tikaram Funde on Friday said that the process of the first phase of the census will take place between June 20 and June 22, involving the survey of houses. The counting of individuals will take place at the beginning of next year.

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"The first phase of the census process will start from 20th May and will continue till 22nd June. A survey of houses is done, and the houses are numbered in the first phase. At the beginning of the next year, we will do a survey of all individuals. We have made 16 charges. Every charge has a charge officer, and there is a team under them. The surveyors will conduct an enumeration of the houses," Funde said.

Census 2027: Key Details

Census 2027 will be India's 16th census and the eighth since Independence. For the first time, citizens will have the option of self-enumeration through a digital platform. The census will be conducted in two phases. The government has come out with state-wise dates for houselisting and housing census.

Phase I: Houselisting and Housing Census

Phase I covers Houselisting and Housing Census, being carried out over a period of 30 days across states and UTs between April and September 2026, with a 15-day self-enumeration window preceding the house-to-house enumeration work. In this phase, information about the condition of houses, amenities available to the household and assets possessed by the household will be collected. Questions of Phase I of the Census have been notified in January 2026.

Phase II: Population Enumeration

Phase II-Population Enumeration (PE) will be conducted during February 2027 (UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh Phase II will be conducted during September 2027. As decided by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), enumeration of castes will also be done during the second phase of the Census. In phase II, information on demographic, socio-economic, education, migration, fertility, etc., will be collected from each individual. Exact dates of the Population Enumeration and questions to be covered in this Phase will be notified in due course.

Government Approves Budget

The Union Government has approved an outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore for Census 2027. (ANI)