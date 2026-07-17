Phase-I of Census 2027 is complete in 29 states/UTs. The online Self-Enumeration facility for Houselisting and Housing Census has now started in Tamil Nadu and Tripura and will be available till July 31, after which house-to-house ops will begin.

The first phase of Census 2027 has been completed in 29 states and Union Territories, while the Self-Enumeration facility for the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) under Phase-I commenced on Friday in Tamil Nadu and Tripura, marking the beginning of Census operations in the two states.

Self-Enumeration in Tamil Nadu and Tripura

The online Self-Enumeration facility will remain available until July 31 in both Tamil Nadu and Tripura, after which corresponding house-to-house Houselisting and Housing Census operations will be conducted from August 1 to August 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday.

Residents of Tamil Nadu and Tripura can complete the Self-Enumeration process through the official Census portal. Households completing Self-Enumeration are requested to keep their generated Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) ready and share the same with the enumerator during the subsequent field visit to facilitate completion of the HLO process.

Ongoing Field Operations

Meanwhile, the MHA said, Houselisting and Housing Census field operations are currently underway in Kerala and Nagaland and will continue until July 30. Households that do not opt for Self-Enumeration will be covered through physical door-to-door visits by Enumerators.

The first phase of Census 2027 has been completed in 29 states and UTs--Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Digital Census and Data Confidentiality

Census 2027 is being conducted using digital tools for the first time, with data collection through a dedicated mobile application while retaining the traditional door-to-door enumeration process. During the Houselisting and Housing Census phase, information on housing conditions, household details, amenities and assets is being collected through a structured questionnaire comprising 33 notified questions.

The MHA further said, "all information collected under the Census Act, 1948, remains strictly confidential and is used solely for statistical purposes and development planning." Residents in the notified states and the UTs are requested to actively participate in the Census process and extend full cooperation to enumerators during field visits. (ANI)