Celebrating International Women’s Day| Stranded Star: Sunita Williams’ Unexpected Odyssey in Eternity

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8 this year, we honour the achievements of countless women who have shattered barriers and defied limitations. Among them, Sunita Williams stands tall as a symbol of perseverance and excellence in exploring the unknown—defying all boundaries of space. And even that of ‘time’? Her recent mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has taken an unexpected turn, highlighting both the challenges and triumphs of human spaceflight.

Breaking Glass Ceiling in Space, Then Facing Unexpected Delays

Williams, 59, an Indian-American astronaut, has set multiple records in her illustrious career. She was the first person of Indian origin (PIO) to command the ISS and has completed two long-duration spaceflights. Her journey to the stars embodies the very essence of Women’s Day—fight for gender equality, and an unwavering spirit to break barriers. Williams has consistently proven that talent and determination transcend the limitations of gender, setting an example for young girls worldwide.

However, her latest mission aboard the ISS has been marked by unforeseen challenges. Launched on June 5, 2024, aboard Boeing’s Starliner—a spacecraft developed in collaboration with NASA that transports people and cargo to and from the ISS and other low-Earth-orbit (LEO) destinations—Williams and fellow astronaut Barry Eugene ‘Butch’ Wilmore, an American NASA astronaut and US Navy test pilot, were originally scheduled for a seven-day mission.

Technical issues with the Starliner, however, led to a series of delays. Williams, an inspiration for women hoping to make their careers in space exploration, was scheduled to fly on Tuesday (May 7, 2024) in the new Boeing Starliner spacecraft. Its launch was scheduled to take place at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 8:04 am (IST). But, with just 90 minutes left for launch, the Atlas V rocket’s liftoff was called off. NASA identified an issue with an oxygen relief valve on the rocket’s Centaur upper stages as the reason for the postponement.

In early-June, Williams spoke to a crowd of elementary school students in her hometown in Massachusetts from the ISS via a video call. She described the experience of riding a rocket into space as being akin to a ‘roller-coaster ride’ and shared how it felt living hundreds of miles above Earth. “Being in space is really fun,” she said, her hair floating around her head in a zero-gravity environment. She demonstrated flips, emptied a pouch of tropical punch and spoke of how people spent their time in a weightless environment. “Sometimes, we play hide-and-seek,” she told wide-eyed students who caught glimpses of her in the video call.

As the call was about to end, one student very innocently asked: “And how many days will you be there?” It was only Williams’ fourth day of what was intended as an eight-day mission. She avoided a direct reply, “Not exactly sure when we’ll be coming back!”

Williams and Wilmore have been docked at the ISS since then. They have faced delays, space debris threats, helium leaks and technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft they travelled on. And this has now extended their stay in space for over nine months.

A Rescue Mission on the Horizon!

Despite the extended stay, Williams and Wilmore have continued to contribute to vital research and operations aboard the ISS. NASA has now confirmed their return date for March 25, 2025, aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. This change in plans underscores the importance of adaptability and collaboration in space exploration.

Significance of Her Achievements, They’re Now Even More Profound

Williams’ accomplishments are not just personal triumphs, but victories for women everywhere. Her presence in NASA’s elite astronaut program challenges outdated perceptions and inspires a new generation of women to pursue careers in STEM. Her resilience in the face of this unexpected extension of the mission further amplifies her strength and serves as a powerful example for women on this International Women’s Day.

Williams’ career is a beacon for young girls, encouraging them to challenge societal norms and strive for excellence in STEM fields. Her story underscores the importance of equal opportunities, inspiring institutions and organizations to actively support women pursuing careers in science and engineering.

Role Model Beyond Exploration

While her achievements in space are remarkable, her impact goes beyond science and technology. Sunita Williams has advocated hard work, persistence and DREAMING BIG! Her message resonates with millions, demonstrating that barriers are meant to be broken.

Celebrating Spirit of Exploration

Women’s Day is all about honouring the spirit of every woman who dares to dream big, and Williams embodies this spirit. Her career, including this unexpected extended mission, reminds us that women are not just capable of great things—they are also MEANT for them.

Her Preparations for Space Travel

- Started astronaut training (1998)

- Trained in robotics, other technologies in Moscow, Russia

- Too part in Expedition 14/15 (December 9, 2006-June 22, 2007)

- Took part in Expedition 32/33 (July 14, 2012-November 18, 2012)

Other Events that Shaped Her Life

- Early life in Needham, Massachusetts

- Met husband Michael at Naval Academy

- Ran in first Space Marathon, 2007 Boston Marathon (in 4 hours, 24 minutes)

Conclusion

On this Women’s Day, let us draw inspiration from the story of Sunita Williams. Let us celebrate her courage, resilience and determination—and pledge to build a world where every woman has the opportunity to reach for the stars. Just as she did!

Happy Women’s Day!

(The author of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

