Shiv Sena's Shaina NC asserted that the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner is a parliamentary process, not a street protest issue. She defended government action, stating law and order would be maintained against unpermitted gatherings.

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC on Sunday said the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was a matter to be pursued in Parliament and not on the streets, while defending the government’s action against protesters in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, on the INDIA bloc’s upcoming October 12 protest against the CEC, Shaina said, “Removing the CEC is a matter for Parliament, not the streets. Even if 300 MPs take to the streets, any such action must be pursued within Parliament.” She described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a legal process and said the government and administration would take necessary steps to maintain law and order if protests were held without permission in a manner that endangered people’s lives.

“Furthermore, the SIR is a legal process...if you wish to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar without permission—and do so in a way that endangers people's lives—then the government and the administration will obviously take the necessary steps to maintain law and order," she said.

Stance on CJP Protest

On the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi that was held on Saturday, Shaina said the government’s stance was clear that protests could not be held without permission and that no one was above the law. "The government's stance is clear: no protest can be held without permission, and no one is above the law. No arrest has been made; rather, preventive action has been taken,” she said.

She alleged that some protesters created a scene after being detained by claiming they were about to be arrested. She added that preventive detention could be carried out in accordance with the law. “It is not as if Jantar Mantar is closed, but if you cause inconvenience to hundreds of thousands of people and then—upon being detained—claim you were about to be arrested and stage a drama, then naturally, detention can occur in accordance with the law," she added.

INDIA Bloc's Protest Plans

Meanwhile, the Congress party has asked all its MPs to remain present in Delhi on Monday in view of its ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the ‘vote chori’ issue and the INDIA bloc’s proposed demonstration in the national capital. The INDIA bloc is also planning to submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India as part of its ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets again on October 12, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)