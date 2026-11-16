CDS General NS Raja Subramani warns that AI, mass-produced drones, and satellite intelligence are reshaping modern warfare, blurring front lines and making critical infrastructure and civilian populations vulnerable targets in future conflicts.

CDS General Subramani Warns of Expanding Modern Warfare Challenges

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Monday said artificial intelligence (AI), satellite-based intelligence and mass-produced drones were increasingly reshaping modern warfare, with the entire geographical expanse of a nation emerging as a potential battlefield, warning that "nobody is safe" in the expanding battle space.

Addressing a session titled 'Preparing India's Armed Forces & Future Wars' at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, the CDS said the changing economics of warfare, the growing contest for technological superiority and the expansion of the battlefield were among the key factors determining the nature of future conflicts.

He said the distinction between the front and rear areas was increasingly disappearing, with industries, networks, power centres and citizens also becoming vulnerable to attacks. "If I look at three aspects which are increasingly important today, these are first, the changing economics of warfare, two, increasing contest for technological superiority, and three, the expanding battle space," General Raja Subramani said.

Explaining the changing economics of warfare, he said relatively inexpensive weapons, including drones, could overwhelm sophisticated defence systems, making it necessary for countries to develop affordable, mass-produced equipment alongside advanced military platforms.

On the growing contest for technological superiority, the CDS said control over artificial intelligence, data and critical minerals would be essential for countries seeking to maintain their economic and military strength.

Emphasising the expanding nature of the battlefield, General Raja Subramani said the distinction between military and commercial infrastructure was also becoming increasingly blurred, making civilian networks and critical infrastructure vulnerable during conflicts.

The CDS also highlighted lessons from ongoing conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the US-Israel-Iran conflict, saying future warfare would require a combination of mass-produced equipment, rapid technological adaptation, industrial capacity and resilient supply chains. He further cautioned against assuming that future wars would be short and swift, emphasising the need for countries to prepare for prolonged conflicts by strengthening their manufacturing capabilities.

Highlighting the growing role of space-based capabilities, the CDS said satellite imagery and AI-assisted intelligence had demonstrated their importance in identifying and striking targets with precision.