Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, made his first visit to his ancestral village of Gawana in Pauri Garhwal, where he was greeted with a grand and heartfelt welcome by residents, reaffirming his commitment to the region's development.

CDS Visits Ancestral Village to Grand Welcome

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, visited his ancestral village of Gawana in the Pauri Garhwal district on Friday. Upon his arrival at his ancestral village in the Khirsu block, CDS General Anil Chauhan was extended a grand and heartfelt welcome by residents.

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Villagers, public representatives, and youth greeted the General with flower garlands and traditional honours, turning the entire village into a festive scene as people gathered to catch a glimpse of their distinguished son. During the visit, villagers interacted with General Chauhan, seeking his blessings and expressing immense pride in his service to the nation. In turn, the General warmly thanked the community and reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the village and the overall progress of the region. This occasion marks his first visit to his ancestral village since assuming the post of CDS, a moment the villagers had been anticipating for a long time and for which preparations had been underway well in advance. Locally described as a historic and memorable event, the visit has uplifted the spirit of the village and filled the entire region with a profound sense of pride and enthusiasm.

New Cultural Centre at Indo-China Border

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan initiated a landmark project at the Indo-China border by laying the foundation stone for the Shaurya Cultural and Traditional Centre in Mana. Recognised as the 'First Village of India,' the site will now house a dedicated facility to celebrate the military history and local customs of the Garhwal region. The project, developed in partnership with the Uttarakhand government, is designed to serve as a hub for both heritage preservation and national unity.

A Blend of Heritage and National Integration

Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in a post on X wrote, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, #CDS laid the foundation stone for the Shaurya Cultural & Traditional Centre at Mana, the 'First Village of India'. This landmark initiative aims to preserve the rich heritage of Garhwal along with its glorious martial legacy and spiritual traditions. Being constructed in coordination with the Uttarakhand Government, the #Shaurya Cultural and Traditional Centre will be a perfect blend of heritage revival and national integration in the heart of #Devbhoomi." (ANI)