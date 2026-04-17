CDS General Anil Chauhan laid the foundation stone for the Shaurya Cultural & Traditional Centre in Mana, the 'First Village of India.' The initiative aims to preserve Garhwal's rich heritage, its glorious martial legacy and spiritual traditions.

Shaurya Centre Launched at 'First Village of India'

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday initiated a landmark project at the Indo-China border by laying the foundation stone for the Shaurya Cultural and Traditional Centre in Mana. Recognised as the 'First Village of India,' the site will now house a dedicated facility to celebrate the military history and local customs of the Garhwal region. The project, developed in partnership with the Uttarakhand government, is designed to serve as a hub for both heritage preservation and national unity.

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Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in a post on X wrote, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, #CDS laid the foundation stone for the Shaurya Cultural & Traditional Centre at Mana, the 'First Village of India'. This landmark initiative aims to preserve the rich heritage of Garhwal along with its glorious martial legacy and spiritual traditions. Being constructed in coordination with the Uttarakhand Government, the #Shaurya Cultural and Traditional Centre will be a perfect blend of heritage revival and national integration in the heart of #Devbhoomi."

Uttarakhand Sees Widespread Development

Meanwhile, according to the state government, development projects in Uttarakhand have gained unprecedented momentum over the past four years, with the coordinated efforts of the central and state governments. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the concept of "double engine government" has been effectively translated into reality. Currently, development projects worth Rs. 2 lakh crore are underway in the state with support from the central government.

Key Infrastructure Projects

The state government sayd, significant progress is being made across sectors such as road, rail, air connectivity, tourism, healthcare, religious infrastructure, and industry. The All-Weather Road project is advancing rapidly to facilitate the Char Dham Yatra, while the commencement of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has given a major boost to connectivity in the state.

Work is also progressing in various phases on projects, including Sitarganj-Tanakpur, Paonta Sahib-Dehradun, Bhaniyawala-Rishikesh, Kathgodam-Lalkuan-Haldwani Bypass, and Rudrapur Bypass. The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is nearing completion.

Additionally, the central government has approved the Rs. 48,000 crore Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line project. Efforts are also underway to develop 11 railway stations in the state under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. (ANI)