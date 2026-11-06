A Hyundai Creta containing lakhs of rupees was stolen from outside a house in Udaipur during the night. Shockingly, CCTV footage captured the car vanishing without showing anyone entering or driving the vehicle. Police are currently investigating the mysterious theft as locals demand increased nighttime patrols.

A Hyundai Creta parked outside a house in Rajasthan's Udaipur vanished in the middle of the night in a theft so smooth that the thieves themselves remained invisible on CCTV. The camera did not show anyone getting into the car or driving it away, even though it did record the car vanishing. The victim and his family were shocked to find the car missing in the morning after the event, which occurred in the vicinity of the Sukher police station at approximately 3.30 am.

The car belonged to Nikhil Kumawat, a resident of the area, and was parked outside his house as usual. Taking advantage of the deserted surroundings, the thieves approached the vehicle, broke its lock and escaped with it. The theft came to light in the morning when Nikhil's family woke up and found the car missing. They searched for the vehicle but could not find any trace of it, following which they informed the Sukher police.

Nikhil said that the car also held cash worth lakhs of rupees. The crime was more than just a car theft because the mysterious robbers took the money and the Hyundai Creta with them.

The ease with which the theft was executed was its most shocking feature. A nearby CCTV camera recorded the crime, but it doesn't show the burglars getting into the car or taking off. The actual act of stealing the car is not seen in the video since the suspects' actions were so smooth.

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Following a complaint from the victim, Sukher police registered a case and began investigating. The police are examining the CCTV footage for clues that could help identify the suspects and trace the stolen vehicle. Efforts are underway to track down those involved in the theft.

Locals are concerned about the incident and have voiced their outrage at the rising number of car thefts in the neighborhood. They have called on the police to increase their nighttime patrols, apprehend the culprits, and retrieve the cash and stolen vehicle.