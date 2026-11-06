JKNC President Farooq Abdullah dismissed rumors of a party split, assuring that legislator concerns following the recent Cabinet expansion are being heard and will be addressed to strengthen the party and the government.

JKNC Leadership Denies Internal Rift

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday dismissed reports of divisions within the party, asserting that the organisation "remained united", after several party MLAs met him and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar amid growing discontent over the recent Cabinet expansion. Addressing the media persons after the meeting, Farooq Abdullah said the reports suggesting a split within the National Conference were baseless and assured that the concerns raised by party legislators would be addressed.

"The baseless reports being spread that the National Conference is divided are completely false. This organisation is united, and those who think they can break this organisation should understand that it has never been broken and will never be broken. We have spoken to them. Their issues were genuine and have been given due consideration," he said.

Plans to Strengthen Party and Government

He further said that the party leadership had heard everyone's concerns and would take steps to resolve them, adding that efforts would be made to strengthen both the party and the government. "Everyone was heard, and some steps will be taken soon, while others will be taken gradually. We will strengthen the party and the government so that people's difficulties can be addressed. Alongside this, our fight for the restoration of Statehood, as well as our fight for Articles 370 and 35A, will continue, and it will be taken to its final conclusion," Abdullah added.

National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan also dismissed speculation about the emergence of a separate faction within the party, saying that the legislators had only raised their concerns with the party leadership. "Every time, we approach our party leadership with our issues. A few days ago, we were sitting together at one place, and the media projected it as though a separate party had emerged from the National Conference. No new party was formed. We had certain issues which we raised before our Chief Minister and Farooq Sahib, and they have assured us that these issues will be addressed," Khan told reporters.

Addressing Legislative Concerns

He added that the leadership had assured the legislators that their concerns, including political and other matters, would be addressed in phases. "Whether they are political issues or other matters, some issues will be addressed immediately, while work on others will be taken up gradually," he said.

Earlier this morning, several JKNC legislators arrived at the residence of party president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar to meet him and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah amid reports of growing discontent within the party following the recent Cabinet expansion. The meeting was held against the backdrop of open dissent by over 20 JKNC legislators following Omar Abdullah's Cabinet expansion last month.

Resignation of MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

The developments have also brought into focus growing differences within the party, particularly after Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi formally announced his resignation from the Lok Sabha and the National Conference on Tuesday. Mehdi had announced a large gathering of his supporters at Behesht-e-Zehra Park on the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi.

Describing his resignation as voluntary and genuine, he had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to accept it. In his resignation letter dated November 3, addressed to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Mehdi tendered his resignation from the membership of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, representing the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, with immediate effect.

"In exercise of the right conferred by Article 101(3)(b) of the Constitution of India, and in terms of Rule 240 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, I hereby resign my seat as the Member of Parliament representing the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir in the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, with immediate effect," the letter stated.

The resignation marked a further escalation of tensions between Mehdi and the National Conference leadership over the party's alleged failure to fulfil promises made during the Assembly elections. Mehdi had earlier accused the party of failing to act on its commitments concerning the restoration of Article 370, the release of prisoners and the protection of people's rights. (ANI)