President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi have expressed deep sorrow over a tragic road accident in Khunti, Jharkhand, which claimed multiple lives. An overspeeding truck reportedly hit a crowd gathered following an earlier minor mishap.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the fatal road accident in the Khunti district of Jharkhand that claimed multiple lives. In a post on X, the President conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families mourning the loss of their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment for injuries. "The news of the deaths in the road accident that occurred in Khunti district of Jharkhand is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured in this accident," he said.

Condolences from National Leaders

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep anguish over the loss of life in a tragic road accident. In a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on X, PM Modi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a quick recovery for those injured in the incident. "Deeply pained by the loss of lives in a mishap in Khunti, Jharkhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi," it said.

Details of the Khunti Incident

According to the Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP), an overspeeding truck ran over several people who had gathered at the spot following an accident involving a scooty rider. Further details are awaited.

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