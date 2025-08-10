CBSE will provide standardized materials and guidance. The goal is to reduce exam stress, encourage practical application, and strengthen conceptual understanding, addressing past limitations of similar initiatives.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce Open Book Assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session, the governing body decided at its meeting in June. According to the minutes, the NCFSE 2023 "underscores the need to transition from rote memorisation to competency-based learning, with OBAs serving as a catalyst for this shift." The strategy, approved by the curriculum committee and ratified by the governing body, proposes that OBAs be part of the three pen-paper tests conducted each term in languages, mathematics, science and social science.



The decision draws on a pilot study that avoided additional reading materials and tested cross-cutting themes from the curriculum. Student scores ranged from 12 per cent to 47 per cent, revealing "challenges in effectively utilising resources and grasping interdisciplinary concepts." Despite this, the minutes note that “teachers expressed optimism about OBAs, noting their potential to foster critical thinking.” To ensure quality, CBSE will develop standardised sample papers and provide structured guidance to help students navigate reference materials and apply knowledge contextually. The board expects the initiative to reduce exam stress, encourage real-world application of knowledge, and strengthen conceptual understanding.

The Indian Express first reported in February 2024 that CBSE had approved a pilot programme in December 2023 to test open-book assessments in Classes 9 to 12. That study looked at factors such as completion time and stakeholder feedback. While results showed students scored between 12% and 47%, indicating difficulty in using resources and applying interdisciplinary concepts, teachers saw potential in the method to enhance critical thinking — provided students received structured guidance.

The Board now plans to create standardised sample papers aimed at encouraging application and analysis rather than factual recall. Open-book tests, according to the NCFSE, allow students to access textbooks and notes while answering, with the focus on understanding, synthesis, and problem-solving. CBSE has experimented with similar formats before. In 2014, it launched the Open Text Based Assessment (OTBA) for certain subjects in Classes 9 and 11, but discontinued it in 2017-18, citing limited impact on developing higher-order thinking skills.

