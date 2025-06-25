CBSE will conduct Class 10 Board Exams twice a year from 2026. A new announcement has been made by Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. Learn about the complete exam pattern and timeline.

CBSE Board exam twice a year: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a major decision for Class 10 students. Starting in 2026, the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam will be held twice a year as announced by Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. This decision was made under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) to provide students with more flexibility and opportunities to perform better in exams. CBSE has approved a draft of this new format.

How will the 10th and 12th board exams be conducted from 2026?

According to CBSE, the first phase of the Biannual Exam will be held in February, while the second phase will be in May 2026. It will be compulsory for Class 10 students to take the first phase of the board exams, while the second phase will be optional.

Key points of CBSE's new exam pattern

According to CBSE norms, internal assessment will be conducted only once. In the new twice-a-year Class 10 board exam system, results for the first phase will be announced in April and for the second phase in June. While appearing for the first phase is mandatory for most, Class 10 students from winter-bound schools will have the option to take the exam in either phase, according to CBSE.

Why the change in board exam pattern?

CBSE has made this change to give students a chance to perform better under less pressure. Under NEP 2020, the education system is being made more flexible and modern.

Now, students will not have to rely on just one exam throughout the year, but they can participate in either of the two exams and include their best score in the final result.

Changes for 12th students

Currently, CBSE has not made any changes to the Class 12 Board Exam, and it will still be held only once a year.

Education experts believe that this change will reduce students' mental stress and give them a better opportunity to prepare for the exam. This will reduce the Dropout Rate and provide students with more opportunities.