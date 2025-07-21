CBSE has made it compulsory for schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio-visual recording at key locations like classrooms, corridors, and entrances to improve student safety and prevent abuse or bullying.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a new rule to improve student safety. From now on, all schools under CBSE must install high-quality CCTV cameras with audio-visual recording. These cameras must be placed at all key points in the school such as entrances, classrooms, corridors, and playgrounds.

This rule is added to Chapter 4 of the CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws (2018). It is being made after new changes in the safety guidelines suggested by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Why this new rule?

CBSE said that schools must provide a safe and caring space for children. Children should feel secure, both physically and emotionally, when they go to school.

The NCPCR had earlier said that safety means protection from violence, abuse, bullying, disasters, and emotional harm. Bullying can seriously harm a child’s mental health. That is why safety in schools must be taken very seriously.

Where should cameras be placed?

According to the rule, cameras must be placed in the following areas:

All entry and exit gates

Lobbies and corridors

Staircases

Classrooms

Laboratories and library

Canteen area and store room

Playground and other common areas

The instructions say that the cameras should not be installed in toilets and washrooms.

What features must the CCTV system have?

The schools must ensure that:

Cameras must be high resolution and give a clear picture and sound.

They should record in real time.

They must have enough memory to save recordings of at least 15 days.

A backup of the video footage must be made and kept safe.

These recordings must be shared with the authorities when needed.

What schools need to do now

All schools must follow this rule without fail. They should install the cameras as per the new law and check them regularly. This is important to keep children safe and protected every day.

Student safety is not just about cameras. It is also about building a caring and respectful environment. But having modern CCTV systems is a step in the right direction to stop abuse, bullying or any wrongdoing in schools.