Chief Minister VD Satheesan inaugurated the new academic year in Keralam at a ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram. The state government also issued an order assigning ministers to oversee the 14 districts for administrative responsibilities.

Keralam Welcomes Students Back to School

Chief Minister VD Satheesan inaugurated the state-level school reopening ceremony on Monday at the Pattom Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram after students across returned to their schools to mark Keralam new academic year. The event saw the participation of Keralam Education Minister N Shamsudheen to welcome the young learners back to their classrooms. Reflecting on the atmosphere of the day, Shamsudheen told ANI, "There is a festive mood here today... This is a remarkable day in the students' lives."

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Ministers Assigned District-Wise Responsibilities

Meanwhile, the Keralam government led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan issued an order assigning district-wise responsibilities to ministers, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). As per the order, ministers have been assigned to oversee Keralam's 14 districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikod, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

List of Ministers and Assigned Districts

Minister CP John has been assigned responsibility for the Thiruvananthapuram district, while Shibu Baby John will oversee the Kollam district. PC Vishnunath has been given the charge of Pathanamthitta district, M Liju of Alappuzha, Mons Joseph of Kottayam and Anoop Jacob of Idukki district. Further, Roji M John has been assigned Ernakulam district, OJ Janeesh will oversee Thrissur, and N Shamsudheen has been given responsibility for Palakkad district. PK Basheer has been assigned the Malappuram district, AP Anil Kumar will be responsible for Kozhikode, T Siddique for Wayanad, Sunny Joseph for Kannur and KM Shaji for Kasaragod district, as per the statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

CM Revokes Principal's Suspension

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday directed authorities to revoke the suspension of a school principal who was suspended over a Facebook post allegedly insulting the Chief Minister. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), S Javad, Principal of Attingal Model Higher Secondary School, was suspended by the Director of General Education on Friday. Neither the Chief Minister nor his office had lodged a complaint regarding the matter. The suspension was initiated based on a complaint received from an external party.

The action against the principal came just two days before his retirement. Taking this circumstance into consideration, the Chief Minister instructed officials to withdraw the suspension order. (ANI)