Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon welcomed the High Court's decision for a CBI probe into corruption allegations against CM Bhagwant Mann's OSD, Rajbir Singh Ghuman. He slammed the state government for inaction and questioned its moral authority.

BJP Welcomes CBI Probe into Mann's OSD

Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Monday welcomed the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe corruption allegations involving Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman. Speaking to the media, Dhillon said the agency should conduct a thorough probe to establish the truth.

State Government's Inaction Questioned

Dhillon said letters had been written to the Punjab DGP three times, but alleged that the Mann government did not take action. He also raised concerns over the situation in Punjab, citing drugs, corruption, law and order and gangsterism, and questioned the accountability of the state government.

He said, "Letters were written to the DGP three times, but the Mann government remained completely unmoved. Today, the High Court has ordered a CBI inquiry into the matter, with a report to be submitted within two months. The situation in Punjab regarding drugs, corruption, law and order, and gangsterism is dire, such a state of affairs has never been seen before. What moral right does he have to remain the CM when the rot has reached his own office? We welcome the High Court's decision, and the CBI must conduct a thorough investigation to bring the absolute truth to light."

High Court Orders Probe on PIL

The remarks came after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a CBI investigation into corruption allegations involving Ghuman and other individuals. The court also directed the central probe agency to submit its findings within two months.

The order followed a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who sought an independent investigation into allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to the allegations cited in the matter, certain individuals were allegedly involved in corrupt practices and improperly influenced official transfers and postings as well as government procurement contracts. (ANI)