CBI registers a new case in an alleged Rs 550 crore fraud involving Haryana government funds. The case, taken over from the State Vigilance Bureau, involves shell entities and fraudulent banking to systematically siphon public money.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh case in connection with an alleged large-scale misappropriation of Haryana government funds involving fraudulent banking transactions and shell entities, with the estimated loss to the public exchequer exceeding Rs 550 crore.

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CBI Takes Over Investigation

According to the FIR registered by the CBI's Economic Offences Branch-III in Delhi on April 8, the case has been re-registered after obtaining consent from both the Government of Haryana and the Government of India for extending the agency's jurisdiction to investigate the matter originally registered as FIR No. 04 dated February 23, 2026, at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau police station in Panchkula, according to a release. The FIR invokes provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Allegations and Entities Involved

Officials said the investigation relates to serious allegations of systematic diversion of government funds through fraudulent financial operations and fictitious transactions. Investigators have named several entities allegedly linked to the fraud, including Swastik Desh Project, SRR Planning Gurus Pvt. Ltd., Cap Co Fintech Services, and R.S. Traders, along with other associated firms and individuals suspected of operating shell accounts to syphon off public money.

Complainant and Status of Accused

The complaint was lodged by Inspector Amit Kumar of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Panchkula. At present, the accused have been listed as unknown in the CBI FIR, and further identification is expected during the course of investigation, the release noted.

Probe Leadership and Future Course

The probe has been entrusted to Additional Superintendent of Police Puspal Paul of the CBI, who will lead the investigation into what officials describe as one of the most significant suspected financial frauds involving public funds in recent years. Authorities are now expected to examine bank records, company transactions, and the role of individuals associated with the named entities to trace the full money trail.