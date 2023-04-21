Rajouri terror attack on Army truck planned, bullets with Chinese markings recovered

According to initial investigation, it is emerging the terror strike may have been meticulously planned and executed.

A day after terrorists attacked an Indian Army truck carrying soldiers from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations, it is emerging the terror strike may have been meticulously planned and executed. According to sources, initial investigations pointed towards firing from three directions at the army truck using sophisticated weapons. Sources revealed that 7.62mm Steel Core bullets were recovered along with ammunition with stamping of a Chinese weapons factory. The 7.62 mm bullets are armour piercing rounds.

The initial probe has also found that the fuel tank exploded from within, and multiple bullet exit holes in the truck's frame. The terrorists used grenades to blow up the truck even as they unleashed heavy gunfire on the vehicle. Five Indian Army soldiers, identified as Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.