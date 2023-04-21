Poonch terror attack: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for kin of martyrs

The vehicle carrying the soldiers, all of whom were from the Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terrorism operations, was fired upon by terrorists around 3 pm and later caught fire due to a possible grenade attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday 9April 21) announced that the state government will give Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the families of four Army personnel who were killed in the Poonch terror attack. A massive cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has been launched following a terrorist attack on an army truck on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, CM Mann said, "We received the very sad news of five soldiers being martyred in the incident (terrorist attack), out of which four were from Punjab."

Rajouri terror attack on Army truck planned, bullets with Chinese markings recovered

"During the country's freedom struggle, Punjabis contributed 90 percent. To keep this freedom intact, our brave jawans are guarding the borders," he added.

As many as five soldiers lost their lives and another was seriously injured in the terrorist attack on the military vehicle.

It is reportedly said that the truck was hit by over two dozen bullets from all sides, indicating that several terrorists were involved in the attack. The vehicle carrying the soldiers, all of whom were from the Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terrorism operations, was fired upon by terrorists around 3 pm and later caught fire due to a possible grenade attack.

Indian Army truck ambushed by terrorists in Kashmir's Poonch district, 5 soldiers dead

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the deaths of the brave soldiers. In a tweet, Sinha said, "Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families."