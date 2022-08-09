Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI summons for TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in link with cattle smuggling scam

    Mondal, who skipped a meeting with CBI officers on Monday citing health reasons and went to a government hospital, will be summoned by the central agency's investigators on Wednesday.

    Kolkata, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending its officers to serve summons to the senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal at his residence in Bolpur on Tuesday to appear before it, in connection with the ongoing probe into the cattle smuggling scam, as per the agency's official. 

    Mondal, who skipped meeting CBI officers on Monday citing health reasons and went to a government hospital, will be summoned by the central agency's investigators on Wednesday, the officer added.

    While talking to PTI, the official said CBI officers are going to Mondal's Bolpur residence to serve the summons so that he cannot claim that he did not receive the communication.

    Anubrata Mondal will be served with the necessary notice today. According to the official, we have asked him to come to our Nizam Palace office in the city on Wednesday morning around 11 am.

    CBI officers will serve the summons at Mondal's Bolpur residence to ensure that he received the summons personally and cannot claim that he did not receive the communication, he said.

    The CBI will summon the TMC Birbhum president for the tenth time in connection with the scam.

    Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, was summoned by the central probe agency on August 5 to appear before it on Monday. However, he had sent an e-mail on Sunday stating that he would'nt be able to attend due to a medical check-up.

    Mondal left for his Bolpur residence on Monday evening after doctors at the state-run SSKM Hospital said he did not require hospitalisation and suffered from some chronic diseases.

    On Monday evening, two CBI officers went to Mondal's Chinar Park residence in the city, but the TMC leader had already left for Bolpur.

    Mondal has been questioned twice by the central agency, which has conducted raids in the district in connection with the case in the recent past. The investigation agency has detained his bodyguard, Saigal Hossain.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
