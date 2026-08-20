The CBI arrested Jitendra Pathak, a proclaimed offender who was absconding for 10 years in a Lok Sabha job scam case. Separately, the agency also arrested Assistant DGFT Hemlata Hedau in Panipat while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

Proclaimed Offender in Lok Sabha Job Scam Nabbed After 10 Years

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Proclaimed Offender, Jitendra Pathak, an accused in the case related to impersonation as an employee in the Lok Sabha Secretariat, New Delhi. According to an official release, Pathak had been absconding for the last 10 years.

The CBI registered the instant case on July 13, 2009 against Jitendra Pathak and others for cheating a private person to get employed in Parliament for Rs. 50000. After completion of investigation, he was chargesheeted along with another accused person.

During trial proceedings, the accused Jitendra Pathak did not appear before the Court ever after filing of chargesheet in December, 2009. Subsequently, persistent and sustained efforts were made to trace the accused during the course of Trial; however, he remained untraceable. After completion of all prescribed legal formalities, the accused Jitendra Pathak was declared a Proclaimed Offender on September 28, 2016, by the Ld. Trial Court.

Based on inputs collected during field verification, it was revealed that the accused Jitendra Pathak was residing in Ludhiana, Punjab. The CBI conducted a meticulous operation, duly supported by technical analysis and successfully apprehended the Proclaimed Offender Jitendra Pathak on August 19 from Ludhiana, Punjab.

Assistant DGFT Arrested in Bribery Case

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Assistant DGFT Hemlata Hedau, posted at the Office of the Joint Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Panipat, Haryana, in a bribery case. The CBI registered the instant case on August 19, 2026, against the accused official.

It was alleged that the Assistant DGFT demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for clearing the deficiency and processing an Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Authorization file in respect of the complainant's client. The CBI laid a trap on August 19 and caught the accused public servant while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant. (ANI)