The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested one absconder, Krishnamurti Raghunath, from Bengaluru. The accused was chargesheeted in three Bank Fraud cases of Kolkata, the release said.

Details of the Fraud

The accused K. Raghunath, the then Branch Manager, Bharat Overseas Bank Ltd. (now Indian Overseas Bank), Burrabazar Branch, Kolkata in criminal conspiracy with others, created false current accounts in the name of fictitious firms and misappropriated funds of the Bank and caused wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of Rs. 38.25 Lakhs approximately.

Manhunt and Arrest

The absconder Krishnamurti Raghunath has been evading the process of law since 2005 and frequently changed his places of residence. He has been arrested by CBI based on human intelligence and technical inputs after a weeklong operation spanning three states, viz. West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

He is being produced before the local Court at Bengaluru, and after getting the transit remand, he will be brought to Kolkata and produced before the competent Court on Friday. (ANI)