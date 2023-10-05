Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI launches probe into alleged CBFC bribery scandal for censor certificates

    Responding to the corruption allegations made by actor-producer Vishal, CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi on Wednesday announced  that processes at the organizational level would be further fortified to eliminate any third-party interference.

    CBI launches probe into alleged CBFC bribery scandal for censor certificates AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (October 5) initiated action by filing a case involving multiple individuals, including public servants connected to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai, as well as private individuals. This action follows a complaint alleging a conspiracy to obtain a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 in return for securing the necessary censor certificate from the CBFC in Mumbai for a Hindi-dubbed movie.

    Responding to the corruption allegations made by actor-producer Vishal, CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi on Wednesday announced  that processes at the organizational level would be further fortified to eliminate any third-party interference.

    Atishi challenges BJP: Prove graft charges against arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh

    Joshi clarified that the individuals mentioned by the complainant were not CBFC officials but "unauthorized third-party intermediaries." He also emphasized that immediate attention had been given to the feedback, and the issue was being investigated with utmost seriousness, with strict action promised as needed.

    In response to the situation, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has appointed a senior official to conduct an inquiry. Joshi highlighted that an aggressive digitization process, automation, and reduced manual intervention were already in practice, but additional measures would be implemented.

    As a starting point, all documents would have to be uploaded during the online application process, with no provision for submitting physical documents in person at a later stage by the applicant or representative.

    Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh announces 35% reservation for women in govt jobs; check details

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan Election 2023 In Ashok Gehlot's stronghold Jodhpur, PM Modi invokes 'Lal Diary', slams Congress

    In Ashok Gehlot's stronghold Jodhpur, PM Modi invokes 'Lal Diary', slams Congress

    Atishi challenges BJP: Prove graft charges against arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh AJR

    Atishi challenges BJP: Prove graft charges against arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh

    Kerala police driver commits suicide citing withholding of salary increment; probe begins anr

    Kerala police driver commits suicide citing withholding of salary increment; probe begins

    Kerala: Train passengers in trouble due to rescheduling of train timings rkn

    Kerala: Train passengers in trouble due to rescheduling of train timings

    Poll bound Madhya Pradesh announces 35% reservation for women in govt jobs; check details AJR

    Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh announces 35% reservation for women in govt jobs; check details

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan Election 2023 In Ashok Gehlot's stronghold Jodhpur, PM Modi invokes 'Lal Diary', slams Congress

    In Ashok Gehlot's stronghold Jodhpur, PM Modi invokes 'Lal Diary', slams Congress

    Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' teaser to be attached with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' in theaters RKK

    Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' teaser to be attached with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' in theaters

    Cricket Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce on grounds of cruelty by estranged wife osf

    Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce on grounds of cruelty by estranged wife

    Formation of Moon to Dark Matter: 7 unsolved mysteries of Solar System ATG

    Formation of Moon to Dark Matter: 7 unsolved mysteries of Solar System

    Aloe Vera to Spider Plant-7 indoor plants for good eyesight RBA EAI

    Aloe Vera to Spider Plant-7 indoor plants for good eyesight

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon