CBI launches probe into alleged CBFC bribery scandal for censor certificates

Responding to the corruption allegations made by actor-producer Vishal, CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi on Wednesday announced that processes at the organizational level would be further fortified to eliminate any third-party interference.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (October 5) initiated action by filing a case involving multiple individuals, including public servants connected to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai, as well as private individuals. This action follows a complaint alleging a conspiracy to obtain a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 in return for securing the necessary censor certificate from the CBFC in Mumbai for a Hindi-dubbed movie.

Responding to the corruption allegations made by actor-producer Vishal, CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi on Wednesday announced that processes at the organizational level would be further fortified to eliminate any third-party interference.

Atishi challenges BJP: Prove graft charges against arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Joshi clarified that the individuals mentioned by the complainant were not CBFC officials but "unauthorized third-party intermediaries." He also emphasized that immediate attention had been given to the feedback, and the issue was being investigated with utmost seriousness, with strict action promised as needed.

In response to the situation, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has appointed a senior official to conduct an inquiry. Joshi highlighted that an aggressive digitization process, automation, and reduced manual intervention were already in practice, but additional measures would be implemented.

As a starting point, all documents would have to be uploaded during the online application process, with no provision for submitting physical documents in person at a later stage by the applicant or representative.

Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh announces 35% reservation for women in govt jobs; check details