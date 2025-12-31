CBI busted a bribery racket at the CGST office in Jhansi, arresting a Deputy Commissioner, two Superintendents, an advocate, and a firm owner. They allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 crore for favours in GST evasion matters.

CBI Busts Bribery Racket at Jhansi CGST Office

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a bribery racket in the office of Central Goods & Services Tax, (CGST) Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh during an operation launched on Tuesday, and has arrested a Deputy Commissioner (IRS-C&IT), two Superintendents, an Advocate and the owner of a private company, in a bribery case.

The CBI registered the instant case on Tuesday against the Deputy Commissioner (IRS-C&IT 2016), two Superintendents, all posted at CGST, Jhansi, along with an advocate, the owners of private companies and unknown others, on the allegation of demand of undue advantage of Rs. 1.5 crore for favouring the private firms in GST evasion matters. CBI laid a trap and caught two accused Superintendents red-handed while accepting the Bribe amount of Rs. 70 lakh at the behest of the accused Deputy Commissioner, CGST Jhansi. Both the Superintendents and the Deputy Commissioner of CGST, along with the other accused, were arrested.

Cash, Jewellery Recovered in Searches

Subsequent searches conducted have led to the recovery of approximately Rs. 90 Lakh in cash, several property documents and huge Jewellery and precious metals. Searches are ongoing, and further investigation is underway. A total of Rs. 1.60 crore of cash has been seized so far.

The accused shall be produced before the jurisdictional courts after a medical checkup.

Separate Bribery Case in Dewas

Earlier, on December 26, the CBI arrested a Senior Secretariat Assistant, Kendriya Vidyalaya, BNP, Dewas, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 60,000, according to a press statement from the central agency.

The CBI registered the case on December 24 on a written complaint alleging that the accused, a Senior Secretariat Assistant, demanded a bribe of Rs. 60,000 to clear bills related to security and manpower services.

The CBI laid a trap on December 25 and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 60,000 via a banking channel. Later, the accused was arrested and produced before the Court on December 26, which granted 3 days' police custody. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)