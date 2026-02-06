The CBI has filed an FIR against three customs officials, including a retired superintendent, for accepting over Rs 35 lakh in bribes. The officials allegedly released smuggled goods in Mizoram after receiving illegal gratification.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against three customs officials, including one Superintendent (Retired) and two inspectors, in connection with a bribery case. The case was registered on February 3 on a complaint from the Additional Commissioner, CGST Guwahati, against the accused, who were earlier posted at the Customs Preventive Force (CPF), Champhal, Mizoram, for abusing their official position and receiving illegal gratification for releasing smuggled goods in Mizoram.

Officials Allegedly Demanded Bribes to Release Goods

According to an official release from CBI, it was alleged that the customs officials posted at the CPF, Champhai, during the period 2022-2023 illegally detained arecanuts. cigarettes, etc., without preparing any document and demanded illegal gratification/bribe from the persons concerned. Upon receipt of bribes totalling more than Rs 35 lakh in multiple instances, the confiscated goods were released.

Over Rs 1.42 Crore in Goods Missing, Searches Underway

Further, it was also alleged that goods worth more than Rs 1.42 crore were found to be missing from the available stock at the godowns in respect of seizures effected in different cases from December 2022 to April 26 2023. The CBI said that searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused at Hanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Guwahati (Assam), Sikar (Rajasthan), Patna (Bihar), and Churachandpur (Manipur) Further investigation into the matter is still underway. (ANI)