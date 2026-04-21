The CBDT has denied conducting any search against TN Congress President K Selvaperunthagai, calling his allegations 'baseless'. It clarified no action was taken against him and has reported him to the EC and filed a police complaint for false claims.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday categorically denied conducting any search, survey, or enforcement action against Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President and Sriperumbudur Assembly candidate K Selvaperunthagai, calling his allegations "entirely baseless and factually incorrect."

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Congress Leader's Allegations

According to a press release issued by the CBDT, Selvaperunthagai had posted on X on April 20, 2026, alleging that Income Tax Department officials had unlawfully confined him within the constituency under the pretext of conducting a "search," preventing him from discharging his political duties and participating in election-related activities. He had also reiterated these allegations during media interactions the same day. Certain sections of the media also reported that his residence at Kilpauk, Chennai, had been subjected to an IT search.

CBDT Issues Clarification

The department said it immediately examined and verified the statements and media reports and found them to be false. "It is clarified that no search, survey, or any form of enforcement action was carried out by the Income Tax Department against Shri K. Selvaperunthagai on April 20, 2026 or on any date in the recent past. Further, no action whatsoever was undertaken that could have restricted his movement. No premises, including his residence at Kilpauk, Chennai, were covered under any Income Tax proceedings as claimed in the reports," the press release stated.

The CBDT clarified that limited verification exercises were undertaken in certain areas of Sriperumbudur based on specific intelligence inputs relating to suspected movement of unaccounted cash. These were carried out in coordination with appropriate authorities, were not connected to Selvaperunthagai in any manner, did not result in any findings warranting further action, and did not involve or affect him in any capacity.

Complaint Lodged Against Selvaperunthagai

The department said the false and misleading statements made by Selvaperunthagai have been reported to the Election Commission of India. A complaint has also been lodged with the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, seeking initiation of appropriate legal proceedings against him for the dissemination of false information and making defamatory allegations against a government department, according to the press release. (ANI)