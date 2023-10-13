Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cauvery water row: CWMA reiterates order, mandates Karnataka to release 3000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu

    The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upholds the recommendation of releasing 3000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days in the ongoing Cauvery water dispute, emphasizing the need for a sustainable solution. The issue continues to impact millions, prompting ongoing negotiations.

    Cauvery water row: CWMA reiterates order, mandates Karnataka to release 3000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    In the ongoing Cauvery water dispute, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has maintained the recommendation made by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release 3000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu. The CWMA convened a meeting in New Delhi to address the pressing issue, resolving to release the water for a period of 15 days, commencing on October 16.

    The meeting, presided over by CWMA President S. K. Haldar and attended by Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, marked the fourth consecutive instance in which the CWMA supported the CWRC's suggested course of action. Tamil Nadu had demanded to release 16 thousand cusecs of water before CWMA.

    Karnataka faces setback as CWRC orders 3000 cusecs water release to TN from October 16 for 15 days

    Notably, the CWRC had conducted its previous meeting on October 11, during which Tamil Nadu had put forward a request to increase the water release to 13,000 cusecs. However, the CWRC mandated Karnataka to release 3000 cusecs of water for the specified 15-day duration, starting from October 16. The next CWRC meeting is scheduled for October 30. 

    Despite Karnataka facing a severe drought condition, CWMA has ordered Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, dealing a significant blow to the state's water crisis. The ongoing situation underscores the intricate complexities and the pressing need for a sustainable solution to address the water requirements of the states involved in the Cauvery water dispute.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
