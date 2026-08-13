Authorities in South 24 Parganas evacuated pilgrims from Gangasagar beach after the sea turned turbulent due to a deep depression and high tide. Massive waves threaten embankments, and a ban has been imposed on entering the sea as a precaution.

The sea at Gangasagar turned extremely turbulent on Thursday due to a deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal, coupled with a new moon high tide, prompting authorities to evacuate pilgrims from the sea beach as a precautionary measure.

Massive waves have been crashing against the river embankments, raising fears of damage to the embankment near the Kapil Muni Ashram.

Authorities Issue Alerts, Evacuate Pilgrims

Realising the gravity of the situation, the Sagar Block Administration swung into action and initiated precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident. Civil Defence personnel began evacuating pilgrims who were bathing at the Gangasagar sea beach and moving them to safer locations.

The administration has been making continuous announcements through loudspeakers across the beach, alerting pilgrims and local residents about the prevailing conditions and advising them to move to safe areas. People living in coastal areas have also been instructed to remain in safe places as the administration continues to monitor the situation.

Joint teams of police and the block administration are patrolling the coastal areas and keeping a close watch on the sea and vulnerable stretches of the embankment. As a precautionary step, authorities have imposed a ban on tourists and pilgrims entering the sea at Gangasagar. People have been advised to follow the instructions issued by the administration and avoid approaching the turbulent waters. (ANI)