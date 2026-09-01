Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched the 'Drug-Free Haryana Faridabad Namo Marathon-2026' from Surajkund. Over 1.35 lakh people participated, sending a powerful message against drug abuse and promoting fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off the ‘Drug-Free Haryana Faridabad Namo Marathon-2026’ from Surajkund in Faridabad, with more than 1.35 lakh people participating in the mega event.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister said that a resounding voice against drugs has risen from the land of Faridabad through the Namo Marathon today. He said that the steps taken forward in the marathon were not merely a run on the roads, but were carrying forward Haryana’s collective consciousness and resolve against drugs.

Massive Turnout for a Drug-Free Message

More than 1.35 lakh people registered for the grand marathon organised in Faridabad, and almost all the registered participants reached the venue to take part in the event. The massive participation transformed Surajkund into a magnificent reflection of the collective resolve for a drug-free society.

Since early morning, the enthusiasm of youth, women, senior citizens, sportspersons, students and people from different sections of society was clearly visible at the venue, a release said. The event went beyond a marathon and emerged as a broad public message of de-addeiction, fitness, healthy lifestyle, youth power, social unity and nation-building.

Different Races, One Destination

A large number of young people participated in the marathon with great enthusiasm, conveying the message of staying away from drugs and channelising their energy in a positive direction. The notable participation of women and senior citizens further underlined that the fight against drugs is not the resolve of any one section, but a shared commitment of the entire society. Participants took part in different categories of the marathon covering 21 kilometres, 10 kilometres and 5 kilometres. The distance was different, the pace varied and the participants belonged to different age groups, but the destination was the same for everyone—Drug-Free Haryana.

CM Urges Youth to Channel Energy Positively

The Chief Minister showered flower petals on the participants and encouraged them. He said that Haryana’s identity is defined by hard work, medals and valour. The youth of Haryana, he said, are known not for drugs, but for their hard work, talent and dedication towards their goals. He called upon the youth to firmly say ‘no’ to drugs.

Saini said that drugs not only weaken the body, but also snatch away dreams, affect families and hollow out society. He called upon the youth to channelise their energy and talent not into drugs, but into sports, education, skills, employment, innovation and nation-building.