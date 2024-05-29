North India bakes in scorching heatwave, record-breaking temperatures in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi

The northern Indian states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and the national capital Delhi are reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius in several regions. According to reports, Delhi marked its highest recorded temperature on Tuesday, reaching 49.9 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the heatwave to persist for another two days.

Rajasthan's Churu sizzles at 50.5°C:

Rajasthan continued to endure a blistering heatwave for the 17th consecutive day, with Churu recording a scorching 50.5 degrees Celsius. Most parts of the state witnessed temperatures hovering around 5 degrees above the seasonal norm. The Health Department confirmed three heatstroke-related deaths in Jaipur on Tuesday, raising the official toll to four. Two women from Delhi and Karnataka, both aged 63, and a 40-year-old man from Agra succumbed to heatstroke despite receiving treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

Haryana's Sirsa boils at 50.3°C:

On Tuesday, Haryana's Sirsa recorded a peak temperature of 50.3 degrees Celsius. The heatwave saw temperatures crossing 44 degrees Celsius across 18 stations, overwhelming the electrical infrastructure. Other severely affected districts included Hisar, Narnaul, and Rohtak, with even the Shivalik foothill stations of Panchkula and Chandigarh experiencing extreme temperatures. Several regions in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Faridabad, Gurugram, and Sonipat, reported temperatures exceeding 48 degrees Celsius.

Delhi records all-time high temperature:

Delhi experienced unprecedented heat on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching an all-time high of 49.9 degrees Celsius in Mungeshpur and Narela, and 49.8 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh. Other areas, including Pitampura, Pusa, and Jafarpur, also recorded severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures eight to nine degrees above normal. The IMD issued a red alert for a severe heatwave on Wednesday and an orange alert for Thursday, with only a slight drop in temperatures expected. There is hope for some relief with the possibility of light rain on Friday and Saturday.

Punjab swelters ahead of elections:

In Punjab, where parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 1, the heatwave has made daytime campaigning hazardous. Bathinda Airport recorded the state's highest temperature on Tuesday at 49.3 degrees Celsius, significantly above normal. Across the state, temperatures ranged between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius. The IMD has advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities between 11 am and 4 pm. In Safdarjung, Delhi’s base observatory, the temperature reached 45.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal and the highest recorded this year.

