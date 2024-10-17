Caught on camera: Chilling final moment when Bahraich riots victim Gopal collapsed after being shot (WATCH)

A brutal and shocking video has surfaced on social media, shedding light on the tragic death of Ram Gopal Mishra during communal violence that erupted in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The harrowing footage captures the very moment Mishra collapsed after being shot.

Ram Gopal Mishra, a 22-year-old man, was shot dead during communal violence that erupted in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, during a Durga idol immersion procession on October 13. Now, a brutal and shocking video has surfaced on social media, shedding light on the tragic death of Ram Gopal Mishra. The harrowing footage captures the very moment Mishra collapsed on the terrace after being shot.

The incident occurred during the religious procession when tensions boiled over into chaos. Earlier, a video has surfaced where Mishra seen taking down the green flag from the roof of a house and waving the saffron flag. The crowd was motivating him to do so.

According to eyewitness accounts, this act drew the ire of a violent rioter who, without hesitation, fired at him. Mishra collapsed immediately, succumbing to the injuries on the spot, a chilling moment now forever etched in the video that has gone viral.

The horror of Mishra's death doesn’t end there. A post-mortem report reveals that he suffered over 30 bullet injuries to his chest, suggesting extreme torture. A report by Dainik Jagran stated that members of the Muslim community dragged Ram Gopal Mishra into a house where they brutally assaulted him. In a barbaric act, his attackers reportedly pulled out his nails before fatally shooting him.

Although he received medical treatment at Rajkiya Medical College, Mishra ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Departmental sources have confirmed that the post-mortem report highlights the severe torture he suffered prior to his death.

