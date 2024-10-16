30 bullet wounds, nails pulled out, and more: Shocking autopsy report of Bahraich riots victim Gopal reveals

Ram Gopal Mishra, a 22-year-old man, was killed during communal violence that erupted in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, during a Durga idol immersion procession. A post-mortem report revealed over 30 pellet injuries and extreme torture, including his nails being pulled out before he was fatally shot.

A 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was killed, and several others were injured after communal clashes broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahrajganj Bazar area of Bahraich on Sunday (Oct 13). The violence erupted when stones were thrown, and gunshots were fired at the procession, escalating tensions in the area. Following the unrest, multiple vehicles were set on fire, leading to a strong police intervention to restore order.

Bahraich violence victim was seen waving Saffron flag shortly before being shot dead; video emerges (WATCH)

This tragic incident has shocked the nation, particularly after the disturbing details from the postmortem report came to light, exposing the brutal treatment inflicted on Mishra. This report aims to provide a comprehensive account of the events of October 13, the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra, and the broader narrative that has unfolded from this heartbreaking event.

The post-mortem report of Ram Gopal Mishra, who was killed in a violent clash during a Durga idol immersion procession, revealed over 30 pellet injuries to his chest. These fatal injuries were the result of multiple shots fired during the unrest.

A report by Dainik Jagran stated that members of the Muslim community dragged Ram Gopal Mishra into a house where they brutally assaulted him. The violence escalated as his attackers reportedly pulled out his nails before fatally shooting him. Although he received medical treatment at Rajkiya Medical College, Mishra ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Departmental sources have confirmed that the post-mortem report highlights the severe torture he suffered prior to his death.

A ground report by Dainik Bhaskar shed more light on Ram Gopal’s background. He was the youngest of three sons of Kailash Chandra Mishra, with both his elder brothers having tragically passed away – one by suicide and the other by drowning. Ram Gopal had only recently married his wife, Roli, in a love marriage in July this year.

The clashes unfolded as the Durga idol immersion procession, a traditional event marking the end of the Hindu festival Durga Puja, passed through a predominantly Muslim neighborhood in Mahrajganj Bazar. According to local reports, tensions flared when music from the procession coincided with prayer time at a nearby mosque. Stones were thrown at the procession, and gunfire was reported shortly thereafter.

Revealing the brutality inflicted on her husband, Roli Mishra said, “My husband was beaten mercilessly. There were knife marks on his throat. All the nails of his feet had been pulled out with pliers. There were bullet marks on his hands and stomach. He was killed like an animal. Now, all I want is justice.”

Ram Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, was among those accompanying the procession when he was shot. He was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Mishra’s death further intensified the situation, leading to rioting and arson. Multiple vehicles were set on fire as angry mobs clashed in the streets.

Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi, the newly appointed Station House Officer (SHO) of Hardi, confirmed the arrests of 26 people involved in the stone-pelting during the Durga idol immersion procession. Among those arrested were local residents, including Mohammad Avesh, Tajmul, Mohammad Nisar, Dilshad, and Rehan.

Bahraich on the boil: Tensions surge after man dies during Durga idol immersion, police use tear gas (WATCH)

Latest Videos