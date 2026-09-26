A group of friends traveling from Nagpur to Mumbai on the Duronto Express faced a terrifying ordeal when a stone smashed through their window, injuring four people. The incident, captured in a viral Instagram video, has sparked intense online debates regarding passenger safety and accountability on Indian trains.

A man going from Nagpur to Mumbai with his friends was eating dinner on a train when all of a sudden, a stone smashed through their window. Glass pieces flew across the area and hurt four of his friends.

A user on Instagram named Aesthete Traveller posted a video of the scary event from the Duronto Express. The video shows the moment when the sudden impact stopped the group's meal. A man and his friends were sitting in the coach when a stone from the outside hit the moving train and broke the window. The video shows this. Four people going with him were hurt when broken glass flew into the room.

The man then talked about what had happened in the next part of the film. He said that the group was on their way to Mumbai and was eating dinner when the stone hit the window and broke it. There was also video from outside the train, and then video of police arriving at the station and checking things out.

In a post accompanying the video, the traveller questioned the safety of passengers on Indian trains, pointing out that families with young children were seated on both sides of their compartment. The man was glad that the stone had only hit their window and not something worse. He also said that the situation could have turned out much worse.

Watch Viral Video

People online talked about who should be held responsible for things like this after the video came out. Others said that the people who purposely throw stones at moving trains were also to blame. Some users asked if the authorities could do more to stop people from throwing stones at trains.

One person asked why these kinds of things were always put on the government instead of the people who did them. Another person said that the government could make security and law enforcement better, but changing the behaviour of people who do these things was still a challenge.

A third user asked exactly who travellers thought should be in charge of making things safer and more accountable after these kinds of events.