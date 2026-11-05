Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met with the BJP Tea Tribes Morcha in Dibrugarh, urging party workers to strengthen grassroots outreach and accelerate welfare initiatives for the comprehensive development of Assam's tea garden communities.

Strengthening Organizational Grassroots

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal called for strengthening the BJP’s grassroots organisation and accelerating efforts for the holistic development of Assam’s tea communities. Sonowal was speaking at an organisational meeting of the BJP Tea Tribes Morcha, organised by the Dibrugarh District Committee in coordination with representatives from 17 mandals. The meeting was held at the BJP mandal office in Dibrugarh. The discussions focused on strengthening the Morcha’s organisational structure, expanding grassroots engagement and ensuring greater participation in initiatives aimed at the welfare and development of tea communities.

Addressing party workers and office-bearers, Sonowal stressed the need for a strong, responsive and vibrant organisation that remains connected with people and addresses their aspirations. He called for better coordination among organisational units, sustained engagement at the grassroots and greater involvement of party workers in community-oriented activities.

Focus on Inclusive Governance

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has made remarkable progress in bringing development and welfare to its poorest and most marginalised communities, including our tribal brothers and sisters. For generations, millions struggled without access to basic amenities and opportunities. In the last 12 years, focused welfare delivery has transformed lives, bringing housing, healthcare, sanitation, food security and livelihood opportunities to people's doorsteps. Nearly 25 crore people have moved out of multidimensional poverty, reflecting the impact of inclusive governance. Our commitment is to ensure that no one is left behind in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.”

Reviewing Organisational Outreach

Sonowal also reviewed the Morcha’s organisational activities across the 17 mandals and offered suggestions to improve its functioning and strengthen its outreach. He emphasised collective responsibility, organisational discipline and continuous engagement with communities as key to building a stronger organisation and ensuring that its activities translate into meaningful outcomes. The meeting reiterated the party’s focus on strengthening its organisational network, deepening grassroots participation and sustaining efforts for the welfare and overall development of Assam’s tea communities.

Direct Benefits to Tea Garden Households

“Under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the benefits of development are reaching communities that remained underserved for decades. The tea tribe communities of Assam have also benefited from welfare initiatives in housing, healthcare, food security, sanitation, financial inclusion and access to basic amenities. Through the direct delivery of government schemes, Jan Dhan Yojana for financial inclusion and security, families are gaining greater security, dignity and opportunities for a better future. Our resolve is to ensure that every tea garden household benefits from the development journey and that the aspirations of the next generation are realised,” Sonowal further added.

The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha MP and Assam Pradesh BJP Tea Tribes Morcha in-charge Terash Gowalla; Assam Pradesh BJP Tea Tribes Morcha President Dulen Nayak; Dibrugarh District BJP President Dulal Bora; Dibrugarh District Tea Tribes Morcha President Geeta Harpal; Dibrugarh District Mahila Morcha President Yamuna Gogoi Mitra; and Dibrugarh Development Authority Chairman Asim Hazarika, along with other party leaders, office-bearers and workers.