Caught on Cam: bus topples on Pune-Ahmednagar highway, one dead, 25 injured

A luxury bus overturned after it was hit by a car, and it rolled into a hotel parking lot on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway.

In a shocking accident, a person was killed while at least 25 others were injured after a speeding car allegedly rammed into a bus coming from the opposite direction on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway.

The crash was so severe that the bus skidded off the road and rammed into three vehicles parked in a hotel parking lot. The partial accident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the hotel.

As per reports, the mishap happened around 11.25 pm at Bajrangwadi village, around 50 km from Pune city. The fast car driving towards the Pune rammed the bus, because of which the luxury bus driver lost control and toppled into an open restaurant space and rammed onto a stationary car along the highway.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Vishal Baban Saswade, who was driving the Swift car. Those injured were passengers on the bus. Among them, three have sustained severe injuries. The injured were shifted to a Shikrapur-based private hospital for treatment while the car driver is considered to have died on the spot.

A few passengers have been recognised as Manikchand Chimanlal Jain (67), Harishkumar Viyananad Dube (33), Deepak Narendra Agarwal (28), Prakash Appasaheb Turatmak (64), Puja Kisan Khairnar (29), Mukesh Vedprakash Suravase (29), Sheetal Deepal Choughule (33), Sharayau Manish Jakhte (22), Kushagra Deepak Chougule (8) and Nagesh Haribhau Shingade (48).

A complaint was registered against the car driver under sections 279, 304 (A), 337, 338, 427 and MVA Act 184 in the nearby police station. After the accident, traffic came to a deadlock for three hours.

The horrifying CCTV footage has surfaced on the Internet and has gone viral. The bus toppled to one side in the video and cruised towards a restaurant parking lot along the highway. Watch the video.

