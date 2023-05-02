Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cash-strapped Go First Airways suspends flights for May 3, 4; here's why

    Speaking to a news agency, an OMC official said that the budget airline operates on a cash-and-carry model, meaning it must pay OMCs daily for each flight and they can stop business if payments are not made.

    Cash strapped Go First Airways suspends flights for May 3, 4; here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    Go First chief Kaushik Khona on Tuesday (May 2) said it has cancelled all flights for May 3 and 4 due to a financial crisis at the domestic airline. It is reportedly said that the airline lacked funds to pay oil marketing companies (OMCs) their dues.

    Speaking to a news agency, an OMC official said that the budget airline operates on a cash-and-carry model, meaning it must pay OMCs daily for each flight and they can stop business if payments are not made.

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP slams Congress on decision to ban Bajrang Dal; check details

    Meanwhile, Go First is seeking to raise funds and owners the Wadia Group are in talks to either sell a majority stake or exit the company completely. The airline posted its biggest annual loss in fiscal 2022.

    Of late, the cash-strapped airline has grounded over half its 61-plane fleet due to recurrent financial issues and the non-supply of engines from American manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, which powers its Airbus A320 Neo planes.

    The airline has sued Pratt & Whitney in a US federal court seeking to enforce an arbitral award directing the engine maker to supply the engines as contracted.

    Author-activist Arun Manilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson dies at 89; here's all you need to know

    The grounded flights led to Go First's market share falling to 6.9 percent in March from 8.4 percent in January, according to the Indian aviation regulator.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP slams Congress on decision to ban Bajrang Dal; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP slams Congress on decision to ban Bajrang Dal; check details

    Leather from mangoes How Chennai based scientists developed an eco friendly alternative gcw

    Leather from mangoes! How Chennai-based scientists developed an eco-friendly alternative

    Author activist Arun Manilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson dies at 89; here's all you need to know AJR

    Author-activist Arun Manilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson dies at 89; here's all you need to know

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Hospet, says Congress never took pride in India's history; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Hospet, says 'Congress never took pride in India's history'; check details

    Karnataka Election 2023: Can Congress really promise 75 per cent reservation

    Karnataka Election 2023: Can Congress promise 75 per cent reservation in manifesto?

    Recent Stories

    Chatrapathi trailer out: Sreenivas Bellamkonda's Bollywood debut with Nushrratt Bharuccha is action packed ADC

    Chatrapathi trailer out: Sreenivas Bellamkonda's Bollywood debut with Nushrratt Bharuccha is action packed

    IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB: 'Not a fact, not the truth' - Virat Kohli bold response after verbal scuffle with Gautam Gambhir-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Not a fact, not the truth' - Virat Kohli's bold response after verbal scuffle with Gautam Gambhir

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available for Rs 16750 at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart sale know how to grab the deal gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available for Rs 16,750 at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart sale

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP slams Congress on decision to ban Bajrang Dal; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP slams Congress on decision to ban Bajrang Dal; check details

    "Bore Baasi": The Affordable and Nutritious Superfood

    "Bore Baasi": The Affordable and Nutritious Superfood

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon