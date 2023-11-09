Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cash-for-query case: Ethics panel approves report with narrow 6:4 split decision

    Vinod Sonkar, the chief of the Ethics Committee, revealed that six members lent their support to the report outlining the 'cash-for-query' charges against Moitra, while four members dissented. He went on to disclose that the committee had crafted a comprehensive report during its recent meeting, shedding light on the nature of the allegations.

    Amidst the 'cash for query' controversy, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday (November 9) took a significant step by recommending the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha. The committee's decision, marked by a 6:4 split verdict, underscores the division within its members regarding the allegations against Moitra.

    "The report has been drafted in today's meeting. Six members supported the report while four members submitted their dissent notes...A detailed report is being submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker tomorrow...The action, whatever it is, will be taken by the Speaker...," stated Sonkar, emphasizing that the next course of action rests in the hands of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

    The development amplifies the gravity of the situation surrounding Mahua Moitra's alleged involvement in the 'cash-for-query' case.

    Earlier today, Mahua Moitra raised serious concerns about the functioning of the Lok Sabha, alleging a "total breakdown of all due process and rules."

    In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, she criticized his "inaction and lack of response to my previous complaints."

    Moitra's accusations stem from the media's access to the Ethics Committee's draft report on the cash-for-query scandal. The report allegedly recommends her expulsion from the Lok Sabha due to alleged sharing of login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
