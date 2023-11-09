Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Diwali in Rajasthan gets political twist as 'Modi Bombs' witnesses surge in sales

    Shopkeepers promoting these Modi-themed firecrackers highlight that they contain less chemical content compared to other fireworks, resulting in reduced pollution. However, the trade-off is a more powerful explosion.

    Diwali in Rajasthan gets political twist with 'Modi Bombs' sales surge AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    In the midst of the intense political atmosphere in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot engage in verbal sparring ahead of elections, another vibrant scene unfolds in the state – the spirited preparations for the Diwali festival. Amidst the festivities, a unique trend has emerged: firecrackers named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi are gaining popularity and flying off the shelves.

    In Jodhpur, the demand for "Modi bombs" has witnessed a sudden surge during the pre-Diwali sales. These special firecrackers, labeled with Namo and Modi, come in various types with prices ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 500 per packet. Each packet offers distinctive sounds and volumes, providing a diverse range of auditory experiences for enthusiasts.

    Legal relief for Randeep Surjewala: Supreme Court's 5-week shield in 23-years-old case

    Shopkeepers promoting these Modi-themed firecrackers highlight that they contain less chemical content compared to other fireworks, resulting in reduced pollution. However, the trade-off is a more powerful explosion. The presence of Prime Minister Modi's image on the packaging is cited as a contributing factor to the increasing demand for these crackers.

    Interestingly, the overall cost of firecrackers has seen a significant hike this year, with prices soaring by up to 20%. The ones designed to burst in the air or light up the sky command an even higher price. While eco-friendly firecrackers are also available, they remain confined to specific outlets, limiting accessibility for environmentally conscious consumers.

    As Rajasthan experiences the dual excitement of political fervor and festive preparations, the popularity of Modi-themed firecrackers adds a distinctive touch to the Diwali celebrations, reflecting the intertwining of politics and culture in the vibrant state.

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra accuses Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of 'egregious breach' of rules

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Legal relief for Randeep Surjewala: Supreme Court's 5-week shield in 23-years-old case AJR

    Legal relief for Randeep Surjewala: Supreme Court's 5-week shield in 23-years-old case

    Aluva rape and murder case: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment on November 14 ashfaq alam anr

    Aluva rape and murder case: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment on November 14

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra accuses Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of 'egregious breach' of rules AJR

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra accuses Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of 'egregious breach' of rules

    Kerala: Man arrested for extorting Rs 40,00 using AI video call rkn

    Kerala: Man arrested for extorting Rs 40,000 using AI video call

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt vkp

    HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, urges focus on state issues rather than blaming central govt

    Recent Stories

    Mr. & Mrs. Mahi: Karan Johar reveals first poster; Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao starrer to release on this date SHG

    Mr. & Mrs. Mahi: Karan Johar reveals first poster; Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao starrer to release on this date

    Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera Snapdragon 680 SoC launched Check features price more gcw

    Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    Tomato to Squid : 6 types of soups to try during winter season rkn

    Tomato to Squid : 6 types of soups to try during winter season

    24 year old Indian student stabbed in US gym dies accused found him weird say cops gcw

    24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US gym dies; accused found him 'weird'

    Dhanteras 2023: The economics and consumer trends on India's wealth-buying festival snt

    Dhanteras 2023: The economics and consumer trends on India's wealth-buying festival

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon