Pampa Police registered a case after a Coast Guard helicopter flew at low altitude over the Sabarimala Sannidhanam area. The FIR was filed for violating a Special Security Zone, endangering public safety and causing panic among staff.

Police file case over security breach

A case has been registered by the Pampa Police after a Coast Guard helicopter flew at low altitude over the Sabarimala Sannidhanam area, triggering concerns over a possible violation of airspace restrictions in the high-security pilgrimage zone. Pampa Police have registered a case for flying a Coast Guard helicopter over the Sabarimala temple. The case has been filed under Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act. The FIR states that the helicopter bearing the number CG 821 was flown at a low altitude over the Sannidhanam four times, without obtaining prior permission, in the Sabarimala Sannidhanam area which has been notified by the government as a Special Security Zone, in a manner that could endanger public safety, cause damage to buildings in the area, and create panic among staff and others.

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Travancore Devaswom Board directs probe

Further, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) PRO, said that a Coast Guard helicopter (CG-821) flew at a low altitude over the Sannidhanam area around 11 am on Wednesday.

"A Coast Guard helicopter flew low over the Sabarimala Temple on 23rd April. The temple and areas up to Nilakkal are high-security zones. The High Court-appointed Special Commissioner R Jayakrishnan has directed ADGP S Sreejith, who is in charge of Sabarimala security, to investigate and submit a report. The Coast Guard helicopter (CG-821) flew low over Sannidhanam around 11 am yesterday," TDB said in a statement.

Coast Guard cites bad weather

Meanwhile, the Defence PRO has clarified that the aircraft was on a routine training sortie from Kochi towards the southern maritime zone and was flying at around 6,000 feet. "On 23 April 26, CG 821 was on a routine training sortie from Kochi to 60-80 miles south. The aircraft was flying at 6000 feet. At about 1315 hours due to high clouds and deteriorated weather in the area, the aircraft deviated from the intended track and ended up flying over the hills of Pamba. Post clear weather, the aircraft returned back to base at Kochi," PRO said in a statement.