Case against Asianet News reporter: Government should stop harassment of journalists, says Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Communist Party of India- Marxist-led Kerala government over the action taken against Asianet News Chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar.

Tharoor said that the proceedings are being carried out against those journalists doing their jobs professionally in Kerala.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Disappointed to hear of proceedings against journalists doing their jobs professionally in Kerala. Freedom of the press is indispensable to our democracy and vital for our state. Government should stop such harassment."

The senior Congress leader also dropped a photo that has a famous quote from French writer Voltaire, "I may disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it."

The Kerala government has come under fire after the police booked fake cases against the Asianet News reporter and the principal of Maharaja's College in Ernakulam based on a complaint filed by SFI leader PM Arsho in connection with the mark list controversy.

Kerala Police named Maharajas College, Ernakulam former coordinator Vinod Kumar, college principal VS Joy, KSU state president Alotious Xavier, Fazil C A and Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar alleging conspiracy.

The case has been registered under sections 120-B, 465, 469, and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 120(o) of the Kerala Police (KP) Act 2011 including criminal conspiracy, forgery and defamation.

