A viral video from Prayagraj shows cardboard blocking a Bank of Baroda ATM cash outlet. The incident has sparked warnings online about possible tampering, raising fresh concerns over ATM security and customer vigilance.

A suspected ATM scam has been reported in Prayagraj after a customer claimed cash was not dispensed during a withdrawal at a Bank of Baroda ATM in Kydganj. Viral videos circulating on social media show a piece of cardboard allegedly blocking the machine’s cash outlet, raising fears of tampering.

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The customer’s discovery quickly gained traction online, with users warning others to carefully inspect ATM machines if cash fails to appear after a transaction. Such methods are often linked to fraudsters who block dispensing slots, preventing customers from receiving their money while the transaction still registers.

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Online Reaction And Warnings

Social media users urged vigilance, stressing that customers should check outlets before leaving the machine. Many pointed out that scams involving physical obstructions are not new, but the viral clip has reignited concerns about how easily unsuspecting users can be targeted.

The incident has also sparked debate about the need for stronger monitoring of ATM facilities. Commenters highlighted that tampering not only causes financial loss but also undermines trust in public banking infrastructure.

Security Concerns Raised

As of now, neither the bank nor local authorities have issued official confirmation regarding the incident. However, the viral claim has already prompted discussions about ATM safety and the importance of customer awareness.

Experts note that vigilance is key, as fraudsters often rely on distraction and negligence. Customers are advised to report suspicious activity immediately and avoid leaving the machine until the issue is resolved.