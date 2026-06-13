UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched 39 development projects worth over Rs 955 crore in Azamgarh. He said the region struggled for identity before 2017 but has seen significant business growth and development under the BJP government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 39 development projects worth over Rs 955 crore at Maharaja Suhel Dev University in Azamgarh, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and boosting regional growth.

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'Azamgarh Struggled For Identity Before 2017'

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said Azamgarh struggled for its identity before 2017, but when the BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, the state's business has grown several times. "Before 2017, Azamgarh struggled for its identity. There was no university, no Purvanchal Expressway, and the airport was barely functioning... Azamgarh's handloom had no platform, and Mubarakpur's black pottery had no recognition... A craftsman met me with great joy. He said, Since the double-engine BJP and NDA government came to Uttar Pradesh, our business has grown many times, and now we are earning well," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi Hails PM Modi's Leadership

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, "Today, our nation is emerging as a new India, earning respect across the world. Before 2014, everyone knew what India was like -- a country struggling for identity. Corruption defined us, global respect was lacking, national security was compromised, enemies threatened us, while the government stayed silent. Naxalism spread, and the poor had no voice, no schemes to support them. But today, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we are witnessing a new India. Our generation is seeing a transformation."

Earlier, CM Yogi hailed PM Modi for his successful 12-year tenure, stating that the country has significantly moved forward since 2014, making the world realise India's power and strength. "When the country gets such a popular, miraculous, and visionary leader, the results do not take long to arrive. In the last 12 years, we have seen a changing India. The India of 2014 and the India after 2014--today's generation takes pride in being citizens of that new India, which has continuously moved forward without stopping, without faltering, without tiring, despite facing numerous challenges in its journey of development. India has made the world realise its power and strength today," he said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow. (ANI)