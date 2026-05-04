The CAQM revoked GRAP Stage-I measures in Delhi-NCR as the air quality improved to the 'satisfactory' category. Meanwhile, the commission also imposed a fine of Rs 61.85 crore on six thermal power plants for non-compliance with biomass co-firing norms.

GRAP Stage-I Revoked Amid Improved Air Quality

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked actions under Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, citing significant improvement in air quality.

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According to an official order dated May 4, the decision comes after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 88 at 4:00 PM, falling in the 'satisfactory' category due to rainfall and favourable meteorological conditions.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, after reviewing the current air quality scenario along with forecasts from IMD and IITM, noted that AQI levels are likely to remain in the 'satisfactory to moderate' range in the coming days.

In view of the improved conditions, the Commission has revoked its earlier order dated April 16, 2026, which had enforced Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality) restrictions across the NCR. However, the CAQM directed all concerned state governments and agencies to remain vigilant and ensure strict implementation of existing guidelines, advisories, and pollution control measures to prevent any deterioration in air quality. The Commission further stated that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and review air quality levels periodically for any necessary action.

CAQM Fines Thermal Power Plants for Non-Compliance

On April 8, the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) imposed Environmental Compensation (EC) totalling approximately Rs 61.85 crore on six coal-based Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) within a 300 km radius of Delhi for non-compliance with statutory provisions mandating the use of biomass along with coal.

The action follows violations of the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023, which require all coal-based TPPs to use a 5 per cent blend of biomass pellets or briquettes along with coal, with a minimum threshold of 3 per cent co-firing prescribed for FY 2024-25. These rules were notified to promote ex-situ management of crop residue, curb paddy straw burning, and mitigate air pollution in NCR and adjoining areas, a release said.

The Commission also issued Statutory Direction No. 42 dated 17.09.2021 and has continuously monitored compliance through periodic reviews, facilitated stakeholder consultations and joint inspection visits. During review of compliance for the period 2024-25, 06 TPPs were found non-compliant. Accordingly, a Committee was constituted comprising members from CAQM, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Sustainable Agrarian Mission on use of Agri-Residue in Thermal Power Plants (SAMARTH) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI)