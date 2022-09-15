Lakhimpur Kheri case: Two Dalit sisters were raped and murdered, reveals post-mortem report

Police said Junaid, last of the six men arrested, was one of the two who were friends with the girls and got them to come with them on motorbikes. The girls' family, however, said no such friendship existed and they had been kidnapped.

The post-mortem report of the two dalit sisters who were found hanging from a tree revealed that they were raped before being murdered by strangulation. So far, the police have arrested six accused in connection with the rape and murder case.

One of the accused of two teenage sisters rape and murder case was arrested on Thursday morning after an encounter. In the video, Junaid, the sixth accused is seen hobbling and getting help from two cops. The police reportedly shot him in his right leg.

According to the police, a man named Chhotu had reportedly introduced the girls to Junaid and Sohail.

"These two men took them to a sugarcane farm yesteray, where they raped them. After the girls said they would now have to marry them, they got angry. With help from Hafizul, they strangled the girls to death. Then they called Karimuddin and Arif, who helped them hang the girls to make it look like a suicide," said area police chief Sanjeev Suman.

While Chhotu is from the victims' neighbourhood, the other five are from a nearby village. "With these six arrests, all those involved have been caught," said the police chief.

Meanwhile, the deceased girls' father has demanded the death penalty for them. The state's BJP government, saying that the case will be tried in a fast-track court, has promised "such action that the souls of their coming generations will shiver''.

The Opposition, including BSP and Samajwadi Party, have cited pervious cases too and termed this crime as "latest proof of how law and order has collapsed" in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras. She later died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30 and her family had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.