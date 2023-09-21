Canadian PM Justin Trudeau refused to stay in presidential suite during G20 Summit: Report

It is reportedly said that a separate presidential suite had been reserved for Prime Minister Trudeau at The Lalit Hotel, but he did not utilize the suite throughout his stay in India. Instead, he chose to stay in a standard room at the hotel.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to decline the specially prepared presidential suite at The Lalit Hotel in New Delhi during the G20 Summit in India has raised eyebrows among Indian intelligence officials.

It is reportedly said that a separate presidential suite had been reserved for Prime Minister Trudeau at The Lalit Hotel, but he did not utilize the suite throughout his stay in India. Instead, he chose to stay in a standard room at the hotel.

The Indian government had made arrangements to book VVIP hotels for all the heads of state and delegates in Delhi, with Delhi Police and various security agencies responsible for ensuring complete security for the presidential suites.

Despite these arrangements, PM Trudeau opted for a regular hotel room rather than the designated presidential suite.

During the summit, over 30 hotels in Delhi-NCR accommodated delegates and heads of state. US President Joe Biden stayed at the ITC Maurya Sheraton, while Chinese President Xi Jinping was hosted at the Taj Palace. In total, 23 hotels in Delhi and nine in the NCR served as accommodations for G20 delegates.

To ensure the security of foreign guests, central paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, and Delhi Police teams were deployed, with commandos from various security agencies assigned different responsibilities.

