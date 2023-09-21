Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau refused to stay in presidential suite during G20 Summit: Report

    It is reportedly said that a separate presidential suite had been reserved for Prime Minister Trudeau at The Lalit Hotel, but he did not utilize the suite throughout his stay in India. Instead, he chose to stay in a standard room at the hotel.

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau refused to stay in presidential suite during G20 Summit: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to decline the specially prepared presidential suite at The Lalit Hotel in New Delhi during the G20 Summit in India has raised eyebrows among Indian intelligence officials.

    It is reportedly said that a separate presidential suite had been reserved for Prime Minister Trudeau at The Lalit Hotel, but he did not utilize the suite throughout his stay in India. Instead, he chose to stay in a standard room at the hotel.

    Nijjar killing row: Canada rejects India's travel warning, says 'It's a safe country'

    The Indian government had made arrangements to book VVIP hotels for all the heads of state and delegates in Delhi, with Delhi Police and various security agencies responsible for ensuring complete security for the presidential suites.

    Despite these arrangements, PM Trudeau opted for a regular hotel room rather than the designated presidential suite.

    During the summit, over 30 hotels in Delhi-NCR accommodated delegates and heads of state. US President Joe Biden stayed at the ITC Maurya Sheraton, while Chinese President Xi Jinping was hosted at the Taj Palace. In total, 23 hotels in Delhi and nine in the NCR served as accommodations for G20 delegates.

    To ensure the security of foreign guests, central paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, and Delhi Police teams were deployed, with commandos from various security agencies assigned different responsibilities.

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa', Canada-based Khalistani terrorist on NIA radar?

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-488 September 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-488 September 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express arrives in Thiruvananthapuram; Read details anr

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express arrives in Thiruvananthapuram; Read details

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa', Canada-based Khalistani terrorist on NIA radar? AJR

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa', Canada-based Khalistani terrorist on NIA radar?

    UP Action against cops who assaulted woman, threatened her over daughter's kidnapping case

    UP: Action against cops who assaulted woman, threatened her over daughter's kidnapping case

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 4 districts rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 4 districts

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra's mother attends Sufi night soiree at groom's home vma

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Priyanka Chopra's mother attends Sufi night soiree at groom's home

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-488 September 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-488 September 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Jab We Met to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 7 best roles of Kareena Kapoor ATG

    Jab We Met to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 7 best roles of Kareena Kapoor

    Nijjar killing row: Canada rejects India's travel warning, says 'It's a safe country' AJR

    Nijjar killing row: Canada rejects India's travel warning, says 'It's a safe country'

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express arrives in Thiruvananthapuram; Read details anr

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express arrives in Thiruvananthapuram; Read details

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon