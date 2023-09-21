Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nijjar killing row: Canada rejects India's travel warning, says 'It's a safe country'

    The Ministry of External Affairs' official statement expressed particular concern about threats targeting Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community that oppose the anti-India agenda.

    In a recent development, the Canadian government has dismissed India's travel advisory, asserting that Canada is a safe country for travelers. Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc emphasized Canada's safety, providing a reassurance to Indian travelers.

    This move comes in response to India's Ministry of External Affairs issuing a travel advisory for Indian nationals, urging them to exercise caution while traveling to Canada due to concerns about growing anti-India activities, politically endorsed hate crimes, and criminal violence in the country.

    Indian nationals were advised to avoid regions and venues in Canada where such incidents have been reported. The statement highlighted that threats have been specifically directed towards Indian diplomats and individuals advocating against the anti-India agenda.

    This development follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent address to the country's parliament, in which he made allegations of India's government being linked to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent pro-Khalistan leader in Canada, in June of the current year.

    Trudeau's statements sparked immediate controversy, with India categorically denying the charges as "baseless" and "motivated."

    US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has urged close partners to collaborate in the investigation and called for accountability for those responsible. However, he noted that it was too early for the United States to consider mediating tensions between the two countries, signaling the need for further diplomatic efforts to address the issue.

