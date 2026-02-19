Ed Jager, Canada's Head of Trade and Investment, highlighted growing opportunities to supply India with critical minerals and rare earth elements. He stressed the importance of this cooperation for developing new technologies.

Canada-India Collaboration on Critical Minerals

Ed Jager, Head of Trade and Investment at the High Commission of Canada to India on Thursday highlighted the growing opportunities for collaboration between Canada and India in the field of critical minerals and rare earth elements, citing India's expanding technological and industrial needs.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit, Jager said, "India is a vast country with great stores of both critical minerals and rare earth elements. There are lots of opportunities for Canada to work with India and to help supply India's needs as it grows bigger and better and faster."

He stressed the importance of such cooperation for the development of new technologies. "It's important because all the new technology that we're developing today requires critical minerals. And critical minerals require special skills and abilities, and Canada has all of those," Jager added.

Jager also pointed to the strong and growing bilateral ties between the two nations. "Canada and India have a wonderful relationship, and it's growing every day," he said.

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Guiding Principles and Participation

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers. (ANI)