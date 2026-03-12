A new affordable AC waiting hall at Ahmedabad Junction, charging just ₹20, has become a massive success. In three months, it has served over 1 lakh passengers, generating nearly ₹25 lakh in revenue, exceeding Indian Railways' expectations.

At Ahmedabad Junction railway station, popularly known as Kalupur Station, a newly introduced affordable AC waiting hall is quickly becoming a favourite among passengers. Designed to provide comfort at a minimal cost, the facility charges just ₹20 per person. In only three months since its launch, more than one lakh passengers have already used the waiting hall, generating nearly ₹25 lakh in revenue and highlighting the strong demand for improved passenger amenities at the busy station.

Overwhelming Response and Revenue

Officials from Indian Railways say the response has exceeded expectations. Ved Prakash, DRM of Western Railway Ahmedabad Division, said, "In just three months, the AC waiting hall has generated around ₹25 lakh in revenue. More than one lakh passengers have already used the facility. What is particularly surprising is that many people are spending more than an hour inside the hall, which shows how useful and comfortable they find it. The Ahmedabad station area is very important for passengers, and such facilities help improve their overall travel experience."

Amenities for Enhanced Comfort

The AC waiting hall offers a comfortable and hygienic space where passengers can relax while waiting for their trains. The facility includes clean washrooms, newspapers, a canteen, and dedicated baby-care rooms. These amenities are particularly beneficial for families travelling with children, making the waiting experience more convenient and stress-free.

Positive Passenger Feedback

Passengers have been sharing positive feedback about the facility. Pranav Trivedi, a resident of Ahmedabad, said he was pleasantly surprised to find such a well-equipped waiting room on the platform. He highlighted that the hall is fully air-conditioned and offers several facilities, including a canteen, showers, and separate toilets for women, along with adequate seating capacity.

Ketan Patel, a businessman from Nagpur, also praised the facility, saying the accommodation and hygiene standards were excellent. He appreciated the comfortable seating arrangements and well-maintained washrooms.

Future Expansion Plans

Encouraged by its popularity, officials say this affordable AC waiting hall model could soon be introduced at other major railway stations across the country. (ANI)