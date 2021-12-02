Can unvaccinated public gain entry into public places? Here's what BBMP says

With the reporting of new variant Omicron in Karnataka after two SA returnees found Covid-19 positive, there were recommendations from an expert committee to bar unvaccinated public from entering into parks, metro rail stations, malls, theatres and other public places. But BBMP says the palike has not issued any order regarding this and asked the media to refrain from publishing speculative reports.

'Don't create panic and rumours about banning unvaccinated public entry into public places', these are the words of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Gaurav Gupta as rumours about banning unvaccinated public from public places is spreading like wildfire and creating confusion among public.

Taking to Asianet Newsable, the Commissioner said that these reports of banning the public from entering parks, gyms, theatres and other public places if unvaccinated is untrue. Such information will only result in panic and commotion. BBMP has so far not issued any order and all being said are only rumours.

As over 20 lakh in Bengaluru are yet to be vaccinated with second dose of Covid vaccination, the health department and BBMP are only appealing to the public to come forward to get vaccinated to stay safe.

To ensure there is enough prevention, the BBMP sealed a flat and two houses after 10 people were tested positive after attending a birthday party in an apartment.

Health Minister K Sudhakar told media person that neither there is any proposal from government to impose fresh lock down now has issued any order to ban public enter into public places in not vaccinated with 2nd dose. Following technical expert committee's recommendations and also direction from CM, an order was issued to screen all international passengers and subject them to one week home quarantine even if they are found negative on arrival.

This decision especially applies to travellers coming from high risk nations including, South African, Botswana, Honk Kong and some nations from Eastern Europe. Two international airports and all railway stations and bus stations are under scanner and travelers are screened for their body temperature and are referred for home quarantine if found positive.

Meanwhile the palike control room is calling the public to verify their vaccination status and asking them to visit nearby vaccination centers to get vaccinated if not vaccinated.