  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can unvaccinated public gain entry into public places? Here's what BBMP says

    With the reporting of new variant Omicron in Karnataka after two SA returnees found Covid-19 positive, there were recommendations from an expert committee to bar unvaccinated public from entering into parks, metro rail stations, malls, theatres and other public places. But BBMP says the palike has not issued any order regarding this and asked the media to refrain from publishing speculative reports.

    Can unvaccinated public gain entry into public places? Here's what BBMP says-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 6:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    'Don't create panic and rumours about banning unvaccinated public entry into public places', these are the words of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Gaurav Gupta as rumours about banning unvaccinated public from public places is spreading like wildfire and creating confusion among public.

    Taking to Asianet Newsable, the Commissioner said that these reports of banning the public from entering parks, gyms, theatres and other public places if unvaccinated is untrue. Such information will only result in panic and commotion. BBMP has so far not issued any order and all being said are only rumours.

    As over 20 lakh in Bengaluru are yet to be vaccinated with second dose of Covid vaccination, the health department and BBMP are only appealing to the public to come forward to get vaccinated to stay safe.

    To ensure there is enough prevention, the BBMP sealed a flat and two houses after 10 people were tested positive after attending a birthday party in an apartment.

    Health Minister K Sudhakar told media person that neither there is any proposal from government to impose fresh lock down now has issued any order to ban public enter into public places in not vaccinated with 2nd dose. Following technical expert committee's recommendations and also direction from CM, an order was issued to screen all international passengers and subject them to one week home quarantine even if they are found negative on arrival.

    This decision especially applies to travellers coming from high risk nations including, South African, Botswana, Honk Kong and some nations from Eastern Europe. Two international airports and all railway stations and bus stations are under scanner and travelers are screened for their body temperature and are referred for home quarantine if found positive.

    Meanwhile the palike control room is calling the public to verify their vaccination status and asking them to visit nearby vaccination centers to get vaccinated if not vaccinated. 

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Priyanka says if Congress wins will provide jobs open manufacturing hub gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka says if Cong comes to power, will provide 20 lakh jobs, open manufacturing hubs

    Karnataka colleges turn Covid hotspots: 23 more nursing students test COVID positive in Shivamogga-ycb

    Karnataka colleges turn Covid hotspots: 23 more nursing students test COVID positive in Shivamogga

    Ghulam Nabi Azad says wish but dont think Congress will win 2024 general elections gcw

    'I wish but don’t think Congress will win 2024 general elections,' says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    India reports first 2 Omicron cases in Karnataka through INSACOG gcw

    India reports first 2 Omicron cases in Karnataka, Health Ministry asks people not to panic

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: international magazine gets wedding photos right; deal signed in crores drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: international magazine gets wedding photos right; deal signed in crores

    Daily dose of caffeine might help in curbing development of Alzheimer study gcw

    Daily dose of caffeine might help in curbing development of Alzheimer, reveals study

    Vijay Deverakonda' brother, Anand Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam to soon get an OTT release drb

    Vijay Deverakonda' brother, Anand Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam to soon get an OTT release

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Priyanka says if Congress wins will provide jobs open manufacturing hub gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka says if Cong comes to power, will provide 20 lakh jobs, open manufacturing hubs

    Recent Videos

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon