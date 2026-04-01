Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has reportedly resigned, sources said. He was appointed in 2022 for a five-year term slated to end in July 2027. Wilson, an aviation veteran, previously served as the CEO of Singapore Airlines' subsidiary, Scoot.

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson has resigned, sources said on Tuesday.

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Campbell Wilson was appointed on a five-year contract. His tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air India is scheduled to conclude in July 2027.

Profile of the Outgoing CEO

Campbell Wilson was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India in 2022. With over 30 years of rich experience in the aviation industry, he has worked across both full-service and low-cost carriers.

Extensive Career with SIA and Scoot

Prior to joining Air India, Wilson served as CEO of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). He began his career with SIA in 1996 as a Management Trainee in New Zealand.

He subsequently held various roles with SIA in Canada, Hong Kong, and Japan, before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, a position he held until 2016. He then served as Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing at SIA, where he oversaw Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales, and the airline's overseas offices. In April 2020, he returned for a second stint as CEO of Scoot.

Educational Background

Wilson holds a Master of Commerce (First Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand. (ANI)